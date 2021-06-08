Carnegie Hall reopens in October after 19-month closure

NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall will resume performances in October following a 1 1/2-year closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic but with a limited schedule of recitals and small ensembles until large orchestras return in January. The Hall initially intended to open the season with a virtual gala, but Carnegie executive and artistic director Clive Gillinson said planning is underway for a live opening concert following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Broadway theaters could reopen in September at full capacity. Gillinson said the Hall had cut its schedule of 150 initially planned concerts to about 90.