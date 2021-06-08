Black pastors in Georgia press for federal voting bills

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia are vowing to keep up their fight to pass federal voting rights legislation even as a key bill in Congress appears doomed. At a rally outside the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Pastor Lee May urged President Joe Biden to use his bully pulpit and strike deals with lawmakers to get voting bills passed. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said U.S. senators should not let the filibuster block the effort. Democrats see the bills as an antidote to a slew of new voting restrictions approved by Republican state lawmakers across the country.