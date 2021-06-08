Biden nominee for public lands boss hits GOP opposition

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee vast expanses of public land in the U.S. West is being criticized by Republicans because of her involvement in partisan politics as a longtime Democratic aide and environmentalist. Tracy Stone-Manning has been nominated to serve as director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. During a hearing on Tuesday, Republicans questioned whether the former chief of staff to former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock could work across party lines. Stone-Manning said she would honor the outcome of the 2020 election after backing Bullock in his failed bid to unseat Republican Sen. Steve Daines.