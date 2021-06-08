All roads — blocked off roads — lead to Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Roads are being closed off around Tokyo Olympic venues like the new $1.4 billion National Stadium with the opening ceremony set for July 23. That’s just over six weeks away. This is a clear sign that Tokyo Olympic planners and the International Olympic Committee are moving forward despite public opposition and warnings about the risks of the games becoming a spreader event. New infections rates are going down in Tokyo but the city and other parts of Japan remain under a state of emergency until June 20.