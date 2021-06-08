Civil rights leaders don’t budge key senator on voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he wasn’t swayed by civil rights leaders who implored him to swing behind his party’s sweeping voting rights bill. The West Virginia moderate says it was an “excellent meeting” but nobody “changed positions.” Manchin’s comments come after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there could be no substitute for the bill, known as HR1. She says the measure is needed to combat a “Republican assault on our democracy.” The bill passed the House. But Manchin’s opposition effectively has doomed it in the Senate because of fierce GOP opposition.