A few isolated t-storms with our heat and humidity

The forecast doesn't change much for us the remainder of this week. We just get to introduce the chance for an isolated storm here or there.

Our streak of 90s doesn't stop Tuesday with highs near 93. That will feel close to 96 with dew points in the mid to upper 60s.

There will be some cloud cover across the area to start the morning but sunshine will hang around through the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm or two can't be ruled out in the late afternoon.

They will be brief and short-lived if they do rise. Not everyone will see an isolated storm at any given point Tuesday. The severe weather threat stays well to the west.

This forecast will rinse and repeat the next several days with no relief from the heat until after the weekend. Friday looks like the best day for a few more scattered storms, but that will still be rather limited depending on the heat.

By Monday next week, we'll finally see temperatures and dew points drop and the exhausting heat will stay at bay for a little while.