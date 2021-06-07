You Ask We Answer: Why do some roads buckle more than others?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We looked into why some roads buckle more than others for this edition of "You Ask, We Answer."

According to Wisconsin's Department of Transportation, a road buckle is a result of concrete wanting to expand during extremely hot temperatures, and when the concrete gets to a point where it runs out of room to expand, it will push up another section of the road, resulting in a buckle.

Devin Harings, a pavement engineer with the Wisconsin DOT, said concrete is strong enough to resist a lot of stresses, whether that comes from extreme weather or traffic congestion, but as concrete gets older, it becomes weaker.

"An older section of concrete, as it's getting that pressure put on it, again, it has a better chance or a higher risk of finding that weak spot and causing a buckle," Harings said.

The Wisconsin DOT said road buckles are more likely to happen on roads that experience a lot of wear and tear, and that roads are more susceptible to buckling in long stretches of heat.