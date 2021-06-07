Woman dies after fall at US national park; body recovered

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Officials at a national park in Utah say a 26-year-old woman has died after falling in a canyon. Zion National Park officials say in a news release Sunday that visitors reported the woman was canyoneering alone and had fallen 50 to 80 feet Saturday afternoon. Crews launched a search and rescue effort that closed various areas of the park. Medics reached the woman Sunday evening in Mystery Canyon. She died a short time later. Park officials say the woman had injuries consistent with a high-elevation fall. The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.