Supreme Court agrees to hear 2nd ‘state secrets’ case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether a lawsuit can go forward in which a group of Muslim residents of California allege the FBI targeted them for surveillance because of their religion. It’s the second case the court has accepted for the fall involving a government claim of “state secrets,” the idea the government can block the release of information it claims would harm national security if disclosed. The court didn’t comment Monday beyond saying it will take the case. A district court dismissed the case after the federal government invoked the state secrets privilege, but an appeals court reversed the decision.