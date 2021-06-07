Snoop Dogg to join Def Jam label as strategic consultant

NEW YORK (AP) — Snoop Dogg is getting ready to bark out orders at Def Jam Recordings — he’s joining the label as an executive creative and strategic consultant. Def Jam announced Monday that newly created role for the iconic rapper will allow Snoop to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster. Acts signed to the label include Kanye West, Nas, Justin Bieber, Big Sean and Logic. Snoop Dogg released his debut album nearly 30 years ago, and has had a successful run since. He’s sold 30 million albums worldwide, earned 16 Grammy nominations and topped the charts with several hits.