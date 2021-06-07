Several Regis, Altoona tennis players advance to sectionals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Regis took home first in Monday's Division 2 tennis subsectionals matches in Eau Claire, and several of their players, as well as Altoona's advanced to sectionals later this week.

Three Regis singles players will move on, as well as two doubles pairings. Altoona will send one singles player and three doubles pairings.

The Division 2 sectional meet will take place on Wednesday at the Menard Tennis Center.

You can view today's full subsectional match results here.