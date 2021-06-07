Rails blank Crickets to win Cloverbelt West baseball championship, other Monday scores

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Altoona and Fall Creek were tied atop the Cloverbelt West conference standings heading into Monday, and the Rails came out victorious in the conference championship clash with a 3-0 win.

Railroaders head coach Craig Walter praised his young team for their valiant effort throughout the game, and the season.

"It's awesome, we knew we had the ability to do that," Walter said. "We're so young, and we just hope that they can grow as they did throughout the year and perform the way we think they're capable of. Our pitching showed some depth today and that's what we thought we might get at."

Both teams will get some rest before beginning their sectional tournament run. Altoona takes on Merrill on Thursday, while Fall Creek has earned a first-round bye, and will play the winner of Osseo-Fairchild and Stanley-Boyd next Tuesday.

OTHER PREP SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Game 1 - Barron 10, Cumberland 8

Game 2- Barron 0, Cumberland 15 (6 innings)

Boyceville 9, Elk Mound 4

Bloomer 6, McDonell Central 5

Webster 7, Spooner 0

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL