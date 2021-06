Meet Oliver a 6 year old cat at the Eau Claire County Humane Association!

He is not too sure about shelter life and has been shy and so he would appreciate a home that will take care of him and his brother, Rocky. Oliver and Rocky need to be adopted together and for the month of June their adoption fee is $30 for both.

If you think Oliver and Rocky would be a perfect fit for you and your family contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.