Palestinian mom fights to stave off punitive home demolition

TURMUS AYYA, West Bank (AP) — Sanaa Shalaby is waging a legal battle to prevent Israel from demolishing her home after her estranged husband was arrested and accused of a deadly attack. The case is drawing attention to Israel’s policy of punitive home demolitions, which rights groups view as collective punishment. Israel says it’s one of the only ways to deter attackers, who expect to be arrested or killed and who are often glorified by Palestinian factions. But the U.S. State Department has criticized such demolitions, and an Israeli military review in the 2000s questioned their effectiveness. Israel’s Supreme Court is expected to issue a final ruling June 17. The Shalabys have U.S. citizenship.