New Richmond woman dies 2 weeks after crash

St. Croix County, Wis. (WQOW) - A woman injured in a crash on May 20 has died.

The crash happened May 20 at 12:14 p.m. at Highway 65 and 210th Avenue in the town of Stanton, which is in St. Croix County. Stanton is northeast of New Richmond.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, Judith Claire Olson, 77, of New Richmond, was east when she was hit by a northbound vehicle. Authorities say the northbound driver had the right of way.

Olson was taken to the hospital, where she died on June 7.

The other driver had minor injuries.

Both drivers were the only ones in their vehicles and were wearing seat belts.

It is the third deadly crash in St. Croix County this year.