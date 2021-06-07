New bill would require child abuse, neglect hotline signage in school

MADISON (WQOW) - Schools in Wisconsin could soon require child abuse and neglect hotline postage in buildings.

Wisconsin is currently one of six states that does not currently require it.

Senate Bill 238 could change that.

The bill, currently in the Assembly, would require postage that has the number for the local county and state agency that manages reports of child abuse or neglect.

The Eau Claire Area School District has not had any conversations regarding the bill, yet, but say they don't need the legislation to pass in order to take action.

"We don't need it to pass in order to do something like that within our school buildings. It's certainly like I said earlier opens up the conversation to 'is this a good practice for our district? And why?' If it is a good practice, then we should just move ahead and do it with or without the passage of Senate Bill 238," said Dr. Kaying Xiong, ECASD executive director of student services.

The bill has since been referred to the Assembly Committee on Education. There is no date set yet for a scheduled hearing.

According to co-sponsor of the bill, Representative Jesse James (R-Altoona), if the legislation is passed this session, signage could be imposed in schools this fall.