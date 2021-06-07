Mosinee man facing new charges in relation to death of missing Clark County woman

(WAOW) — A man previously charged with stalking Cassandra Ayon before she went missing is now facing homicide charges.

According to online court records, Jesus Contreras Perez is now facing 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide party to a crime, hiding a corpse party to a crime, and stalking resulting in bodily harm.

Perez will be in court next on June 15.

Cassandra Ayon was last seen in October of 2020 after leaving her home in Unity.

Back in May, Contreras Perez was charged with stalking Ayon before she went missing. While court records don’t name her specifically, she is the only person in the area to go missing on that date. Her body has not been found.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 as more information becomes available.