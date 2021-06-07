Marquette University will require COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - If you or a loved one are planning to attend Marquette down in Milwaukee in the fall, you will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We are requiring that students (undergraduate, graduate, professional who will be attending classes during the 2021-22 academic year be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 1, 2021," the university said in a statement. "Being together in community and providing hands-on, experiential learning opportunities is foundational to a transformative Catholic, Jesuit education at Marquette. We based this decision on scientific evidence that vaccines are safe and effective at reducing transmission of the virus, which is more likely to happen in shared spaces where students live and gather."

The university says the decision was made after consulting with health officials and that vaccinations align with its Catholic, Jesuit mission.

Exemption requests will be accepted but if it is not granted a student will not be allowed on campus and will be removed from class registration.

Faculty and staff are not required to be vaccinated.

You can find more details on Marquette's website.

