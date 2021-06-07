Local counties introduce summer activity passport

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - You can win free park and trail passes by heading out and staying active this summer. Three counties - Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn -- are introducing the Chippewa Valley Summer Activity Passport.

Each county conducts a community health needs assessment every three years. In the most recent assessment in March 2021, residents from each of the three counties said combatting obesity should be a priority. To encourage more physical activity, the passport was created.

Participants are asked to take photos of themselves at parks, trails, and while doing local activities.

"This passport is really [a set] of suggestions within the Chippewa Valley of trails that are available, and pretty much something for everyone," said Laura Baalrud, a Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership representative. "We want people to just get out, move and spend time together, and, in turn, improve your mental health and physical health."

Winners will be chosen throughout the summer and contacted via email or phone. The summer activity passport runs from June through August.

To learn how to sign up, click here.