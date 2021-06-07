Israel suspends ultranationalists’ march in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they have temporarily banned a planned procession by Jewish ultranationalists through Jerusalem’s Old City. The decision Monday follows warnings that it could reignite tensions that led to a punishing 11-day war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers. A police statement said the proposal was not approved, but new plans would be considered. The procession celebrates Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war and is seen as a provocation by the Palestinians. The march was underway on May 10 when Hamas militants in Gaza fired rockets toward the holy city, setting off heavy fighting.