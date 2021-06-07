Investigation into DA Gary King: What’s next?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Despite some calls for the governor to remove him from office, Eau Claire District Attorney Gary King is still due to prosecute court cases this Thursday, according to current state court records.

As WQOW has reported, King is accused of sexual harassment and drinking while on the job.

Public records show King was instructed not to work alone with some county employees following complaints of harassment. Also, during a hearing for a murder case in February, King reportedly declined a breathalyzer test after he appeared to be impaired while in court. And just last week, Judge Sarah Harless postponed a hearing after King allegedly blew a 0.047 into a breathalyzer.

Two former assistant district attorneys have already written letters to Gov. Tony Evers, calling for King to be removed from his position.

Now, in a rare occurrence, the staff of Eau Claire's Leader-Telegram is also weighing in on those allegations, saying King should step aside during the course of this investigation.

Appearing in the opinion section of Monday's print, an "Our View" column discussed the importance of trust in the fairness of courts, before reading:

"Maintaining that fairness, preserving that trust, requires those representing the state, those who represent those who have been wronged or are accused of wrongdoing, and those who represent the court itself to have a level of integrity beyond that required for most jobs. It's not enough to be upstanding. They must be seen to be upstanding. And, right now, that's a bar King can't reach."

King is scheduled to handle a court hearing this Thursday in front of Judge Harless. That's the same judge who ordered him to take a breathalyzer test last week.

On Monday, WQOW reached out to the county DA office for comment from King himself, but staff said they are unsure when he will be back in the office, adding that no one is able to give King a message on our behalf.

News 18 has also reached out to Gov. Evers' office and Judge Harless for comment, but have not received a response as of Monday evening.