‘I May Destroy You’ wins at British Academy TV awards

LONDON (AP) — “I May Destroy You” won two main prizes at the 2021 British Academy Television Awards, in a ceremony that rewarded TV that tackled issues from sexual consent to racism. The drama about a woman dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault was named best miniseries, while creator and star Michaela Coel won the best actress prize. She praised the show’s director of intimacy, Ita O’Brien, for making it possible to confront abuse in a safe environment. Paul Mescal was named best actor for Irish love story “Normal People,” while the best supporting actress trophy went to Rakie Ayola for “Anthony.” Malachi Kirby was named best supporting actor for “Small Axe.”