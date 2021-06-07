Skip to Content

Hudson wins BRC girls track & field champs, Menomonie tops boys meet

HUDSON (WQOW)- It was a hot championship Monday for Big Rivers Conference track and field teams that led to strong performances from schools outside of the Chippewa Valley.

Hudson won the girls meet with a score of 184.5, over 70 points ahead of second place River Falls. Eau Claire Memorial took third.

On the men's side, Menomonie topped the meet with a score of 179.5, and Hudson came in second, falling short of the sweep. River Falls finished third.

You can view full results of today's meet here.

