Hot and sticky. The heat wave sticks around through the work week

We've been in the 90s for three days in a row now and as we roll into the work week, we could achieve that feat 3 or 4 more times.

The last time we saw 7 or more days in the month of June over 90 degrees was back in 1987. The forecast suggest we'll hit 90 through Thursday. We typically only see 90, on average, 10 times a summer.

The difference for this week, compared to the weekend, is that the humidity will be up. Dew points will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s which in turn pushes our heat index into the mid 90s.

It will be very sticky.

Storm chances seem minimal this week but there is a slight chance for a few pop up storms each afternoon starting Tuesday. These thunderstorms will be short lived and sub-severe.

We won't see relief from the 90s until the weekend, but with the humidity holding tight, it'll still feel muggy through the 7-day.