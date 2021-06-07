High court won’t review men-only draft registration law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court, for now, is leaving it up Congress to decide whether to change the requirement that only men must register for the draft. The requirement is one of the few areas of federal law where men and women are still treated differently. The Supreme Court says it won’t take up a case that asked it to decide whether it’s sex discrimination for the government to require only men to register for the draft when they turn 18. The last time there was a draft was during the Vietnam War. The military has been all-volunteer since.