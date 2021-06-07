Heat wave will continue through the week

For the fourth day in a row, Eau Claire has exceeded the 90 degree mark. This heat wave began Friday with a high of 95 and peaked Saturday with a high of 97.

Today, temps were a bit "cooler", though the humidity was higher than it was all weekend. Friday had dew points below 60 all day and both Saturday and Sunday hovered in the upper 50s to low 60s. That is where you can feel a little humidity, but it's not too bad.

Today, the humidity was much higher in the mid 60s, which feels quite humid. Despite the slightly lower highs, temps still felt like they were in the mid 90s as a result of that higher humidity.

Storms popped up in southern Wisconsin and while they are moving north towards us, they won't get here before fizzling out and the Chippewa Valley stays dry.

We might experience a few pop-up showers and storms over then next couple of days, but nothing widespread is expected and most of the day will be dry for even the places that get one of the isolated showers.

Highs will likely be near or above 90 through this week, with sky conditions not changing much with a mix of sun and clouds with those isolated chances for pop-ups. Relief from the heat should arrive early next week.