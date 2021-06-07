Skip to Content

Heat wave will continue through the week

For the fourth day in a row, Eau Claire has exceeded the 90 degree mark. This heat wave began Friday with a high of 95 and peaked Saturday with a high of 97.

Today, temps were a bit "cooler", though the humidity was higher than it was all weekend. Friday had dew points below 60 all day and both Saturday and Sunday hovered in the upper 50s to low 60s. That is where you can feel a little humidity, but it's not too bad.

Today, the humidity was much higher in the mid 60s, which feels quite humid. Despite the slightly lower highs, temps still felt like they were in the mid 90s as a result of that higher humidity.

Storms popped up in southern Wisconsin and while they are moving north towards us, they won't get here before fizzling out and the Chippewa Valley stays dry.

We might experience a few pop-up showers and storms over then next couple of days, but nothing widespread is expected and most of the day will be dry for even the places that get one of the isolated showers.

Highs will likely be near or above 90 through this week, with sky conditions not changing much with a mix of sun and clouds with those isolated chances for pop-ups. Relief from the heat should arrive early next week.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

