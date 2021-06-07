Hate crime charges added in Asian American store attacks

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man accused in a rampage at three Baltimore liquor stores owned by Asian American families last month is now facing hate crime charges. Fifty-year-old Daryl Doles was already charged with robbery and assault but an indictment returned Monday includes hate crime counts and multiple attempted murder charges. Prosecutors say Doles attacked a security guard after he was denied entry to an Asian American-owned store because he wouldn’t wear a mask. Officials say Doles assaulted two sisters with a concrete block at another store. Doles’ attorney told The Baltimore Sun that Doles has suffered from addiction and mental health issues. She accused prosecutors of elevating the charges because of media attention.