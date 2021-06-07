Goldfish are invasive problem in Twin Cities lake

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — A small fish commonly found in pet stores and purchased for home aquariums has become an invasive problem in a Twin Cities lake.

The Carver County Water Management Organizations recently removed an estimated 50,000 goldfish from an inlet connected to Big Woods Lake, which is part of the Grace Chain of Lakes in Chaska.

The organization’s spokeswoman Madeline Seveland says the most like scenario is that someone released goldfish into the lake and the hardy fish began to multiply.

Last week’s massive haul of goldfish from the inlet is part of a three-year plant to manage and study the species.