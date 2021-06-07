Fourth man sentenced for burning Minneapolis police station

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced the last of four men who pleaded guilty to burning a Minneapolis police station last summer. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that U.S. District Judge Patrick Schlitz sentenced 27-year-old Bryce Michael Williams to two years and five months in prison and ordered him to help pay $12 million in restitution for the damage. Williams was in a crowd of more than 1,000 people who gathered outside the station during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 28, 2020. Williams entered the station and lit a Molotov cocktail, which another man used to light a fire. Schlitz has sentenced the other three men to prison terms ranging from three years to four years.