Former NBA star works to end solitary confinement in prisons

Former NBA star Caron Butler is among those asking Connecticut’s governor to sign a bill that would strictly limit the use of solitary confinement in prison. Butler spent two weeks in solitary confinement while serving time in prison as a teenager on guns and drug charges. He calls it dehumanizing. The legislation, which requires that almost all inmates be allowed at least 6 1/2 hours out of their cells and also limits the use of certain restraints, received final legislative approval early Sunday morning. It comes as the state is closing its maximum-security, Northern Correctional Institution, which was designed specifically to keep inmates in isolation.