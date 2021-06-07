Former Chiefs assistant coach pleads not guilty in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has pleaded not guilty in a crash that left a young girl critically injured. The judge modified Reid’s bond Monday to allow him to drive with an interlock device installed that requires him to pass a breathalyzer test before his vehicle will start. Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was charged in April with driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury, two months after he hit two cars on an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium. The collision happened just days before the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida.