Five juveniles hurt in Monroe County crash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Five juveniles were hurt after their vehicle crashed in western Wisconsin. The La Crosse Tribune reports Monroe County sheriff’s deputies found the minors’ SUV in a ditch in Warrens on Friday evening. Investigators determined the SUV was traveling west on County Highway EW when the driver lost control on a curve. The vehicle went into the ditch, hit a culvert and overturned. Two of the juveniles suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital via helicopter.