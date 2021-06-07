Eau Claire officer credited with saving woman’s life

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire police officer is being hailed a hero for jumping into the river and bringing an unconscious woman to safety.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, Officer Zac Becker was in Phoenix Park working a case at 12:50 a.m. on June 6 when a person came up to him and said his girlfriend was missing.

While he was searching the area, Becker heard a splash in the water under the bridge and found the woman unconscious in the water and floating toward the middle of the river.

Becker jumped in the river, grabbed the woman and swam back to shore with her. She was unconscious the entire time.

Other officers and EMS arrived and helped carry the woman up the bank. Police say she was semi-conscious at that point and was given medical attention.

"We commend Officer Becker’s quick actions which likely saved her life," ECPD said in a Facebook post.