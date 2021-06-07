Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

TORONTO (AP) — Police in London, Ontario say a family of five who were struck by a vehicle were targeted because they were Muslims. Four members of the family were killed in the incident and one remains in hospital. The incident occurred Sunday evening when a truck plowed into the group of pedestrians. Police say the victims are a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl. A nine-year-old boy remains in hospital in serious condition. A man is under arrest and faces four counts of first-degree murder.