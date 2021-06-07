Attacks occur in Brazil Amazon city after trafficker death

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian Amazon’s biggest city on Monday suspended classes and public transport amid a wave of vandalism and destruction in the wake of an alleged drug kingpin’s killing by police. Dozens of buses, public buildings, banks and personal vehicles in Manaus were targeted by a drug trafficking organization as retribution for the killing, according to authorities. Some 29 people suspected of carrying out the attacks have been arrested. Gov. Wilson Lima requested deployment of the national guard. Amazonas state’s security secretary Louismar Bonates said Monday that the attacks were ordered from prison in response to the death of a trafficker known as “Dadinho.”