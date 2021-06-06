Weekend Wraps Up with Heat and Humidity

Heat and Humidity to Wrap up the Weekend

It was a hot one across the Eau Claire region. High temperatures reached the 80s and 90s with partly cloudy skies.

Monday Forecast

Another hot and humid day on tap to start the work week. Partly cloudy skies will prevail with temperatures rising into the lower 90s by the afternoon. Make sure to use sunscreen and stay hydrated if you have any outdoor plans or activities.

Storms Chances On the Rise

After a dry Monday, thunderstorm chances will be on the increase as we progress into the week. We will certainly have to monitor for any risk of severe t-storms with hail, high winds, and tornadoes. It’s too early to pinpoint an exact threat to the Upper Midwest. A moderate chance for thunderstorms exist on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. A slight chance for thunderstorms exist on Thursday. Things start to dry out next weekend with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

-Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Dan Breeden