VP Harris’ plane forced to return due to technical problem

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — A technical problem that involved “no immediate safety issue” forced Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico. The plane landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off. The vice president said, “I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good.” She departed in another plane about an hour and a half later. Her spokesperson said that shortly after takeoff the crew of the original plane noticed that the landing gear was not storing as it should, which could have led to further mechanical issues.