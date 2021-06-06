Thunder Hill Speedway expands, upgrades

Menomonie (WQOW) - Thunder Hill Speedway in Menomonie will always be a go-kart track, but it will soon be home to other types of races.

Re-arranging dirt is slow work, but with every pass the view from Thunder Hill becomes even more breath taking.

"We want to take it to the next level," said Chad Cummings, owner of Thunder Hill Speedway.

"It's gotten so much bigger," said Meghan Cummings, owner of Thunder Hill Speedway.

Expansion work at the one-eighth mile go-kart track began last fall. Dirt was removed from the infield to create five to six feet of banking at both ends of the speedway. Sixty-four loads of clay were hauled in to widen the track to 60 feet and create a smooth racing surface so bigger cars can bring more thunder to the hill.

"Did some testing out here with the big cars," Chad Cummings said. "It will make for some exciting action for the fans.

New guardrails have been installed. The fences will soon be torn down and replaced with higher, safer ones. New lighting, more seating, and more concessions are on the way.

The project was given the green light in large part due to the area racing community. Thunder Hill, in a Facebook post, shared a new sponsorship plan to raise $30,000. So far, it has received $50,000.

"So many great sponsors wanted to help us out, " Meghan Cummings said. '[We] couldn't do it without them."

The Cummings have higher aspirations for the property down the road. Right now, their focus is on their roots.

"Going to be a cool thing for the family," Chad Cummings said.

"We just want it to be even better than the last time," Meghan Cummings said.

Opening night at Thunder Hill is Wednesday. The speedway hopes to complete its project by late July.