Supporting Wisconsin’s farmers during dairy month: Jazzy Jerseys in Lodi

LODI (WKOW) — June is National Dairy Month and each week, Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend will air a piece that highlights a different farm in Wisconsin.

To kick things off, Sara Maslar-Donar spoke with Sydney Endres, a young dairy farmer in Lodi who helps run her family’s farm called Jazzy Jerseys. The farm gets its name from the type of cows they raise there.

“My dad started farming jerseys in the late 1980s,” she said. “As him and my mom were growing the farm they said, ‘Ok what should we call all of these beautiful, brown ladies?’ They just said jazzy sounds good in front of it, and Jazzy Jerseys was born.”

Jersey cows are known for the fat and protein in their milk.

“Brown cows are really efficient at making it and we use that as part of our sustainability story on the farm,” she said.

They are a sustainable cow to farm because they’re a smaller calf, meaning they’ll use less water, less land, and less resources.

For Endres, being a farmer in Wisconsin is like being the lifeblood of the state. She and her family are passionate about the product they put out.

“95 percent of the farms are family-owned and operated,” she said. “We are one of those farms, we’re very proud to be a part of it. We love our cows, we love taking care of the cows, produce a delicious and more importantly nutritious product that ends up on your table.”

You can help support dairy farmers in Wisconsin so that they can continue to produce that nutritious and delicious product that eventually ends up on your table. Visit the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin’s website to learn more.

This segment was sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.