Sanó takes part in another triple play, Twins top Royals 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Minnesota first baseman Miguel Sanó swooped in to catch a popped-up bunt and start a triple play, highlighting the Twins’ 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. Sanó hit an RBI double in the third inning, then made the key defensive play in the bottom half. With Jarrod Dyson on second and Cam Gallagher on first, Nicky Lopez bunted to the right side. Sanó charged in to make the catch and threw to shortstop Andrelton Simmons to double off Dyson. Simmons tossed to second baseman Nick Gordon, who was covering first, to complete the Twins’ first triple play since 2019. Sanó has been a part of the last four triple plays turned by the Twins.