Russian opposition figure leaves country for Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — A well-known Russian opposition politician who was held in police custody for two days last week in a criminal investigation says he has left the country for Ukraine. Dmitry Gudkov said in a Facebook post Sunday that sources in Kremlin circles had told him “that if I do not leave the country, the fake criminal case will continue until my arrest.” Gudkov says he believes the investigation is aimed at preventing him from running for the national parliament this year. He was a parliament member in 2011-16. Gudkov was detained in connection with an investigation into money allegedly owed to the city for rental of office space. He was released without charges Thursday. His detention came as authorities continue to crack down on dissent ahead of September’s parliamentary elections.