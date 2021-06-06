Officers help kids learn skills in bike rodeo

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Kids learned some new bike skills with the help of Altoona police officers on Saturday during the department's annual bike rodeo.

In the Altoona High School parking lot, cones and stop signs were set up to give kids the chance to practice real-world maneuvering they may encounter when biking on the street. Employees from Stache Bike & Adventures was also there to look at and tune up kids' bikes.

Management Analyst with the City of Altoona, Roy Atkinson, said the rodeo is a chance to learn to bike in places where cars may also be present and keep the kids in our community safe.

"Teaching these skills at a young age to children is very important," Atkinson said. "Giving them the cornerstone for safe bike riding and really just ensuring kids are safe when they're out on the road."

Because of the pandemic, the event did not take place last year, so officials said they are excited to bring this rodeo back to its annual scheduling.