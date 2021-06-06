Ober scheduled to start for Minnesota against Kansas City

Minnesota Twins (23-35, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (29-27, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Brady Singer (3-4, 5.06 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Minnesota will meet on Sunday.

The Royals are 15-19 against the rest of their division. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Andrew Benintendi leads the team with an average of .301.

The Twins are 11-15 against division opponents. Minnesota has hit 83 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Miguel Sano leads them with 11, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-4. Jose Berrios recorded his sixth victory and Ryan Jeffers went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Mike Minor registered his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .521.

Sano leads the Twins with 11 home runs and has 27 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Twins: 4-6, .227 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Josh Staumont: (knee), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (hamstring).

Twins: Caleb Thielbar: (groin), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (forearm), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (concussion), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (shoulder), Mitch Garver: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.