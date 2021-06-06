Skip to Content

Lynx make early lead last in 100-80 win over Dream

8:29 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield and Sylvia Fowles scored 17 apiece and the Minnesota Lynx never trailed in a 100-80 win over the Atlanta Dream. Fowles scored nine of the Lynx’s first 13 points for a 13-0 lead. McBride’s three-point play with 5:10 left in the first quarter made it 21-5 before the Dream rallied to finish the first outscoring Minnesota 18-8. Despite the run, Atlanta never got closer than six points the rest of the way. Tiffany Hayes scored 21 for Atlanta.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

