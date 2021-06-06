Harden to miss Game 2 vs Bucks with hamstring tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden will miss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night because of right hamstring tightness. Harden left Brooklyn’s 115-107 victory over Milwaukee in Game 1 on Saturday night after just 43 seconds because of an injury that troubled him during the latter part of the regular season. He grabbed at the upper part of his right leg on a drive to the basket and checked out after the Nets had to take a timeout. The Nets said further updates on his status would be provided as appropriate. Coach Steve Nash said Harden’s recent troubles with the injury made his availability for later in the series hard to predict.