Harden not back for Game 2, Bucks hope their shooting is

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden won’t be back for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Milwaukee Bucks believe their shooting touch will. So the Bucks have plenty of reasons for optimism heading into the game Monday. Yet there’s also still plenty of cause for concern. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are still out there for the Brooklyn Nets, who spent all season working around injuries and proved another point about themselves after shaking off Harden’s loss 43 seconds into Game 1 to win 115-107. The Bucks were just 6 for 30 from 3-point range. The Nets have ruled Harden out for Game 2.