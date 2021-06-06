Haitians in Mexico see bleak choices as they seek protection

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Haitians rejoiced when the Biden administration recently extended protections for those living in the United States, but it doesn’t apply to Haitians who still hope to make it to the country. Many are calling Mexican border cities home as they face increasing repatriation flights by the U.S. and bleak prospects for finding protections outside their homeland. Haiti faces political and humanitarian crises following a devastating 2010 earthquake. Some Haitians have recently moved from Tijuana to Ciudad Juarez, driven by job prospects, hopes of less racial discrimination and a temptation to cross what they perceive to be less-guarded stretches of border.