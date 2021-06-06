Dozens gather to celebrate Pride Month with picnic

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - There was plenty of pride for the LGBTQ+ community in Menomonie on Sunday during a pride picnic.



"My favorite thing about Pride Month is that I get to meet people who are like me and support me fully knowing everything," said Isaac James. "And also, I love rainbows."

"I mainly like Pride Month because it seems to be that one month of the year where you're around people who fully understand and accept it," said Liam Wagner.

A few months ago, a group of families got to talking about how they wanted to do something to show support for their kids who have come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"We're here to celebrate and find each other and become more of a positive presence in the community, I think that's our main goal," said one of the organizers, Charis Collins.

The families decided to throw a picnic in a central location, Wilson Park, to show Menomonie residents that the LGBTQ+ community is a positive and visible presence. That presence was seen and felt by dozens in attendance, including sixth-grader Adison Rue, who was shocked by the support she saw.

"Just, wow, there are so many people here," Rue said. "I'm so happy that so many people support Pride and I'm just super happy that they're here."

While everyone celebrating Pride, whether it be Sunday, throughout June, or every day, has their reason, Shade Hathaway said his favorite thing about Pride month is…

"That we can actually celebrate how we are."