Cleared Chicago priest holds first Mass since reinstatement

CHICAGO (AP) — An activist Roman Catholic priest cleared by an Archdiocese of Chicago investigation into decades-old sexual abuse claims has returned to lead worship at his longtime Chicago church. The Rev. Michael Pfleger led services Sunday at the Faith Community of St. Sabina for the first time since January when he was placed on leave amid the accusations. The 72-year-old told congregants, “It’s good to be home.” Last month, the archdiocese officials concluded there was “insufficient reason to suspect” Pfleger sexually abused children. Three men accused Pfleger of abuse decades ago. Chicago police have said their investigation remains open.