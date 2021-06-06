Brooklyn takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Brooklyn Nets (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Brooklyn; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Nets lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Nets won the previous meeting 115-107. Kevin Durant scored 29 points to help lead Brooklyn to the win and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points in defeat for Milwaukee.

The Nets are 26-16 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn has a 24-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bucks have gone 30-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is the league leader with 37.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Harris leads the Nets with 3.1 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 14.1 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Durant is averaging 26.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring 28.1 points and grabbing 11.0 rebounds. Khris Middleton is averaging 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nets: Averaging 122 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 43.7% shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 116.2 points, 58.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points on 41.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: day to day (hamstring), Jeff Green: out (foot).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.